At long last, we finally have an answer to the question that’s been on the Swifties’ minds for months. Did Taylor Swift change the lyrics to “Better Than Revenge” for the re-recording of her 2010 album, Speak Now?

If you launched a digital streaming platform and immediately played “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), then you’d notice that Swift did, in fact, change the lyrics to the iconic deep cut.

On the chorus of the 2010 version of “Better Than Revenge,” Swift sings:

“She’s not a saint / and she’s not what you think / she’s an actress / But she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.”

The song has long been rumored to be about actress Camilla Belle, who was linked to Swift’s ex, Joe Jonas, shortly after they dated. However, since Swift took on a more feminist stance, most notably beginning in the era of her 2014 album, 1989, this particular line has been the subject of controversy.

Many fans argued that she should change the polarizing lyric, however, some noted that it should remain the same, as it reflects her growth journey.

Swift evidently decided to change the lyrics, where she now sings,

“She’s not a saint / and she’s not what you think / she’s an actress / He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

You can listen to “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” above.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Taylor Swift and Republic. Find more information here.