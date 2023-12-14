taylor swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Fans Are Embracing The Holiday Spirit By Creatively Repurposing Their ‘Eras Tour’ Popcorn Buckets

In the spirit of the holiday season, some Taylor Swift fans who got a popcorn bucket at The Eras Tour film are getting creative with other ways to use it. Many have started using the bucket as a holder for Christmas trees, giving it a bit of decorative flair.

One TikTok user, vivitorresc, used it as a pot for a mini silver tree that had festive lights. She even soundtracked the video with Swift’s own “Christmas Tree Farm” song. Finally, as a finishing touch, she added some Swift-themed friendship bracelets as makeshift ornaments.

@vivitorresc

christmas tree #taylorsversion #erastour #taylorswift #christmas

♬ Christmas Tree Farm – Recorded Live at the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball – Taylor Swift

Another user opted for a pink Christmas tree in their bucket, embracing the Lover era vibes.

@maddi34_

tswift tree #taylorswift #erastour #tstheerastourfilm #swifttok #friendshipbracelets

♬ Mastermind – Taylor Swift

Other fans have gone all out, including Amy Scott of Illinois turning her home into a full Swiftmas shrine — along with the help of her husband and two daughters. The house has a massive remodeling of the Eras Tour poster, cutouts of both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and even a neon “Merry Swiftmas” sign.

“I walked out saying two things. Number one: ‘I want bangs,’ and number two: ‘We can do this for our lights display,'” Scott previously told CNN.

Check out some more TikTok videos of users putting their own spin on the Eras Tour popcorn bucket.

@carlie.tunstall_35

Its Swift-mas time !!!! These @Taylor Swift popcorn buckets have many purposes !! ❤️😂 – this is your sign to make a Taylor Swift tree #taylorswift #swiftmas #fyp #swiftie #taylorswiftedit #swiftietree #taylorswifttrending #nowthatwedonttalk #taylorsversion #christmastree #christmastreefarm #taylorswifterastour #friendshipbracelets #bracelets #kansascitychiefs #traylor #erastree #swiftmas2023

♬ Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift

@thespookyswiftie

I think it camd out pretty good! #fyp #fy #taylorswift #taylornation #erastour #trending #TSTheErasTour @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation

♬ original sound – Taylor Nation

@theamberrose930

What are you gonna do with that expensive @Taylor Swift popcorn bucket? What any other middle-aged woman would do, make a T-swizzle Christmas tree, obviously 💁🏻‍♀️ lol #middleagedswiftie #eraspopcornbucket #tswizzle #tserastourfilm #imcoolok

♬ Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift

