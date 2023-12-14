In the spirit of the holiday season, some Taylor Swift fans who got a popcorn bucket at The Eras Tour film are getting creative with other ways to use it. Many have started using the bucket as a holder for Christmas trees, giving it a bit of decorative flair.
One TikTok user, vivitorresc, used it as a pot for a mini silver tree that had festive lights. She even soundtracked the video with Swift’s own “Christmas Tree Farm” song. Finally, as a finishing touch, she added some Swift-themed friendship bracelets as makeshift ornaments.
Another user opted for a pink Christmas tree in their bucket, embracing the Lover era vibes.
Other fans have gone all out, including Amy Scott of Illinois turning her home into a full Swiftmas shrine — along with the help of her husband and two daughters. The house has a massive remodeling of the Eras Tour poster, cutouts of both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and even a neon “Merry Swiftmas” sign.
“I walked out saying two things. Number one: ‘I want bangs,’ and number two: ‘We can do this for our lights display,'” Scott previously told CNN.
Check out some more TikTok videos of users putting their own spin on the Eras Tour popcorn bucket.
