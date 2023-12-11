The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air on January 7, 2024. Before that, though, the full list of nominees was revealed today, December 11. Notably, there there are some key representatives from the music world with a presence in the TV- and film-focused awards.
In Best Original Song, there are three Barbie songs nominated (Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” the Ryan Gosling-sung “I’m Just Ken,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For), as well as tunes by Bruce Springsteen, Jack Black, and Lenny Kravitz.
Outside of the music-specific categories, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie picked up a nod in the Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement category, while Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Actress In A TV Series, Musical Or Comedy, for her work on Only Murders In The Building.
Check out the music-related nominations below and find the full list of all nominees here.
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted To Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came To Me)
“Dance The Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
“Road To Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Mica Levi, The Zone Of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy And The Heron
Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Actress In A TV Series, Musical Or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear