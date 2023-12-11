The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air on January 7, 2024. Before that, though, the full list of nominees was revealed today, December 11. Notably, there there are some key representatives from the music world with a presence in the TV- and film-focused awards.

In Best Original Song, there are three Barbie songs nominated (Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” the Ryan Gosling-sung “I’m Just Ken,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For), as well as tunes by Bruce Springsteen, Jack Black, and Lenny Kravitz.

Outside of the music-specific categories, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie picked up a nod in the Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement category, while Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Actress In A TV Series, Musical Or Comedy, for her work on Only Murders In The Building.

Check out the music-related nominations below and find the full list of all nominees here.