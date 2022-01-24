Damon Albarn has made a lot of friends in the music world over the past few years with all the collaborations Gorillaz have done as part of the Song Machine series. Today, though, he has made an enemy: Taylor Swift.

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview, Albarn insisted that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” and added, “[Co-writing] doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Now Swift has caught wind of that and she seems pretty bothered by it, as she took to Twitter today to note that she was previously “such a big fan of” Albarn before he said what he said. Swift wrote, “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f*cked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” She added in a follow-up tweet, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering 😑 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

This actually wasn’t the first time Albarn has thrown shade at Swift, as in a 2015 interview, he gave her a bit of backhanded praise, describing her as “remarkable, but not unique.”

