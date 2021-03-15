Taylor Swift Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Folklore’ At The 2021 Grammys

Of all the possible awards an artist can win at the Grammys, perhaps the most sought-after is for Album Of The Year. All eyes were on the artists nominated for this year’s category, but Taylor Swift ended up taking home the 2021 Album Of The Year Grammy for her LP Folklore.

Swift’s win makes her the first female artist to ever win a Grammy for Album Of The Year three times. While Swift official won Grammy, there were several big-name musicians that were up against them for Album Of The Year. Jhené Aiko was nominated for Chilombo, Black Pumas for Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay for Everyday Life, Jacob Collier for Djesse Vol.3, Haim for Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia, and Post Malone for Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Of course, this year’s Album Of The Year nomination list sparked some controversies. For one, fans were shocked to see that The Weeknd had not been nominated for Album Of The Year, or any other Grammy, despite the popularity of his LP After Hours. The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” even recently became the first song to spend a full year on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Recording Academy’s interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responded to the upset over The Weeknd’s snub, saying that there was some tough competition this year. “There were a record number of submissions in this unusual and competitive year,” he said. “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy winners and nominees here.

