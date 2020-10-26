Taylor Swift’s album Folkore has made a handful of visits to the top of the Billboard 200 chart this year. It debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated August 8 and spent its first six weeks in that spot. After a two-week break, it returned to No. 1 for one more week on the chart dated October 3. The album again fell from the top, this time for three weeks, and now, Folklore is once again No. 1 for the eighth total week.

The album jumped all the way up from the No. 10 spot, thanks primarily to a drastic increase in sales from Swift’s webstore, where she offered autographed CD versions of the album for $25 for a limited time. Of the 77,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending October 22, 57,000 of those were album sales. That puts the album’s total album sales at a hair over a million (1.04 million), which makes it both the first album to sell a million copies in 2020 and the first album released in 2020 to sell a million.

The eighth week on top extends Folklore‘s run as the album with the most weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s Views remained in the top spot for 13 nonconsecutive weeks back in 2016.

