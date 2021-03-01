Taylor Swift has become a ubiquitous pop culture figure over the years, so it’s not too surprising to see her referenced in movies and TV shows. On the new Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, there’s a scene where a character quips, “Who do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” The show premiered on February 24, but Swift fans have just noticed the reference over the weekend and they’re not too pleased. Swift herself took notice as well and she also seems peeved.

“RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT” became a trending topic on Twitter and fans attached the phrase to tweets making a number of points about the situation. Some compared the joke to shows that made more tasteful Swift references, like Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place. Others highlighted different moments from the show that they didn’t exactly find empowering to women. Elsewhere, it was pointed out that people, presumably Swift fans, have flooded review sites with overwhelmingly negative ratings for the show.

Swift herself chimed in this morning, sharing a screenshot of the line and writing, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. [broken heart emoji] Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Check out some more tweets about the moment below.

