Taylor Swift Officially Canceled All Her Postponed ‘Lover’ Tour Dates

In the before times, when 2020 was just going to be a normal year and not one marked irrevocably by an isolating pandemic, Taylor Swift was throwing a couple of music festivals. Dubbed Lover Fest east and west — after her album Lover which was, at that time, her latest album — the mini fests were slated for Los Angeles and Foxborough, MA. When the reality of the pandemic began to sink in last spring, Swift moved to postpone all of her tour dates, including the festivals. Sadly, we are almost one full year into this thing, and she has decided it’s time to officially cancel the dates permanently.

Taylor shared a post on Twitter today, letting fans know how disappointed she is as well, and hoping for some good news to share very soon. Check out her full statement below:

I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.

New dates were never scheduled for the shows, and fans have had the option to refund their tickets since the shows were postponed.

Of course, there’s a nother reason the shows no longer make sense — during isolation Swift used her time quite productively (such a Sagittarius!) to make not one but two new albums, giving fans Folklore and Evermore to listen to while we all safely quarantine. Whatever live shows she does embark on next, in whatever form, will hopefully include “Invisible String” and “Champagne Problems” in their setlist. Thanks in advance, Tay.