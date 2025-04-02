Even before she was a billionaire, Taylor Swift was generous with her money.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ellen Pompeo — the Grey’s Anatomy star who appears in the “Bad Blood” video (and inspired the name of one of Swift’s cats) — recalled a time that the singer wrote her a “big old check” for a program that she’s passionate about.

“At the time, [husband Chris Ivery] and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles here and they have an amazing program at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids,” she said. “They record their voices singing nursery rhymes or telling them stories and they play it for the babies in the day when the parents can’t be there. The babies respond to it and it makes their outcomes more positive.”

When the program needed money, Pompeo revealed she “asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old check for Children’s?’ and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye.”

You can watch the clip above.