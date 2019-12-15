Taylor Swift Announces She Will Headline Glastonbury Festival’s 50th Anniversary

Taylor Swift will be heading to the U.K. this summer to join Paul McCartney and Diana Ross as a headliner at the Glastonbury Festival‘s 50th anniversary.

Taking place the weekend of June 24, Swift will close out the festival in a Sunday headlining slot. While it’s her first time playing the festival, she will become the first female headliner since Adele’s 2016 set, and the sixth solo female headliner in Glastonbury’s entire 50-year history.

Swift announced her headling performance on social media. “I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary,” she wrote. “See you there!”

According to BBC, festival organizer Emily Eavis explained why Swift was the obvious choice. “Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and we’re just so pleased that she’s coming here to Worthy Farm to join us for our 50th birthday celebrations,” Eavis said.

Founder Michael Eavis had a similar sentiment. “She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing,” he said in a video. “We’re so delighted.”

Tickets for the 50th anniversary went on sale in October and sold out in just 34 minutes. But those looking to attend the festival can still buy official resale tickets on April 16, 2020.