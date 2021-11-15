So far, Taylor Swift has recruited quite the roster of Hollywood favorites for her Red (Taylor’s Version) videos. Her “All Too Well” short film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, while her new “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” video that’s out today is directed by Blake Lively and co-stars Miles Teller. In the clip for the Chris Stapleton-featuring track, Teller plays a just-married groom who can’t help but notice Swift, the maid of honor, at his wedding reception.

Yesterday, Swift said of the video, “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” She added today, “The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

Swift also recently said of the song, “‘I Bet You Think About Me’ is a song I wrote with Lori McKenna, who is one of my favorite singer-songwriters ever. I’d always wanted to work with her. And I wrote this with her at her house when I was playing Foxboro Stadium on the Speak Now tour [in June 2011]. We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of break-up song, because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red. Some of them are very sincere, some of them are very stoic and heartbreaking and sad. We wanted this to be the moment where I was like, ‘I don’t care about anything.’ And we wanted to make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song, and I think that that’s what it ended up being.”

Watch the “I Bet You Think About Me” video above.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic. Get it here.