Taylor Swift 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Image
Pop

The ‘Eras Tour’ Rumor Of Taylor Swift Being Wheeled Onto Stage Hidden In A Janitor Cart Is Totally True And There’s Video Proof

Fans have formulated a theory about Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, that in order for her to get to the stage before the show starts, she gets in a janitorial cart and is wheeled in. As one fan explained the theory in a Reddit thread from this past weekend, “If anyone’s wondering why fans suspect she’s in there, it’s because it’s accompanied by security, arrives at around the same time as her backup singers, is wheeled in and out of the area within minutes and so far no one has yet seen her arriving at the stage area, only leaving at the end of the concert.”

Well, now this has been confirmed to be true thanks to some new video evidence.

@shaydanazifpour

Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtontserastour @taylorswift @taylornation #tstheerastour #eras #taylorswift #janitorsoftiktok

♬ original sound – shaydanazifpour

A video taken at one of Swift’s Arlington, Texas shows from this past weekend shows a big, black janitorial cart, complete with mops and brooms sticking out of the top, being wheeled to a backstage area. A door then opens and sure enough, Swift emerges.

This follows 2018 rumors that Swift used to get carried around in a large suitcase to avoid being seen in public. Zayn confirmed the rumors in an interview later that year, saying, “She was traveling around in a suitcase.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×