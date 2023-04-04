Fans have formulated a theory about Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, that in order for her to get to the stage before the show starts, she gets in a janitorial cart and is wheeled in. As one fan explained the theory in a Reddit thread from this past weekend, “If anyone’s wondering why fans suspect she’s in there, it’s because it’s accompanied by security, arrives at around the same time as her backup singers, is wheeled in and out of the area within minutes and so far no one has yet seen her arriving at the stage area, only leaving at the end of the concert.”

Well, now this has been confirmed to be true thanks to some new video evidence.

A video taken at one of Swift’s Arlington, Texas shows from this past weekend shows a big, black janitorial cart, complete with mops and brooms sticking out of the top, being wheeled to a backstage area. A door then opens and sure enough, Swift emerges.

This follows 2018 rumors that Swift used to get carried around in a large suitcase to avoid being seen in public. Zayn confirmed the rumors in an interview later that year, saying, “She was traveling around in a suitcase.”