kanye-west-taylor-swift-2009-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Seemingly Nodded To The Infamous Kanye West VMAs Incident With An On-Stage Joke

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Mexico City run of The Eras Tour over the weekend — treating fans to possibly a little bit of shade during her Sunday show. During the Evermore section of the show (where fans usually cheer for long periods of time after “Champagne Problems”), Swift had a joke to make about the running bit at her concerts.

“It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said. “It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know,” Swift then added, appearing to drop a nod to the infamous 2009 VMAs incident with Kanye West.

Over the weekend, she also treated fans to a long-awaited surprise song with her performance of “Cornelia Street” from her Lover album. “You’ve been beyond patient and supportive, and it’s taken us this long to come here and play for you,” she told them. “So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour.”

Still, in videos taken from the show, Swift seemed emotional about playing that specific song, but she was able to snap back with some jokes at a following tour date.

Check out the video of her seemingly laughing at the VMAs situation above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×