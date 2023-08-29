Taylor Swift wrapped up her Mexico City run of The Eras Tour over the weekend — treating fans to possibly a little bit of shade during her Sunday show. During the Evermore section of the show (where fans usually cheer for long periods of time after “Champagne Problems”), Swift had a joke to make about the running bit at her concerts.

“It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said. “It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know,” Swift then added, appearing to drop a nod to the infamous 2009 VMAs incident with Kanye West.

Taylor swift: es la única forma buena de ser interrumpida, yo lo sé *en burla a cuando kanye west la interrumpió en los Vmas 2009* es el verdadero mis traumas mis chistes, crack JAJAJA LA AMO#MexicoCityTSTheErasTour #MexicoTSTheErasTour #TsTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2ivcF4k6z6 — Juan David Rojas (@juandavidrrz) August 28, 2023

Over the weekend, she also treated fans to a long-awaited surprise song with her performance of “Cornelia Street” from her Lover album. “You’ve been beyond patient and supportive, and it’s taken us this long to come here and play for you,” she told them. “So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour.”

Still, in videos taken from the show, Swift seemed emotional about playing that specific song, but she was able to snap back with some jokes at a following tour date.

Check out the video of her seemingly laughing at the VMAs situation above.