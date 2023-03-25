During Taylor Swift‘s third performance of The Eras Tour in Las Vegas last night, she surprised fans by selecting special secret songs that were tied to things going on.

The first, “Our Song,” from Swift’s 2006 debut album, was chosen after Swift’s show opener, Beabadoobee, noted how much she loved that track.

“She said she grew up listening to songs from the first album, and she named a specific song. I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. I wrote it for my ninth grade talent show, it’s called ‘Our Song,'” Swift shared.

🏟️| Taylor saw a recent interview of @beabadoobee where she spoke of her love for “Our Song”, so in celebration of it being her first night as an opener, Taylor played it as the first surprise song of the night!pic.twitter.com/YrZ3MnGVpF — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) March 25, 2023

Once Swift took to the piano for the second song, she introduced it by sharing some sweet words about her friend and collaborator, Lana Del Rey. Swift gushed about how Del Rey just dropped a new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, and how great of an artist she is.

“I just think she’s the best that we have. So I think we need to make it a priority, as a group, to stream, buy, support this album and this artist,” she said.

“She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me for Midnights because she’s a generous king and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me,” Swift added.

Taylor Swift calling Lana Del Rey, ‘a generous king’ 👑 in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/AzICz81mc9 — Boof 🌼 (@HouseJug) March 25, 2023

Swift went on to play their collab, “Snow On The Beach,” from her recent album, Midnights. However, Del Rey did not appear as a surprise guest — which Swift made sure to specify before, just so fans didn’t get too high in an expectation.

🚨| Taylor Swift performing “Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)” tonight at ‘The Eras Tour’ in Las Vegas, Nevada! #TSTheErasTour #VegasTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Poh8WhfDrX — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 25, 2023

Check out the clips from Taylor Swift’s show above.