Taylor Swift has said that she loves leaving easter eggs in her work for fans to discover, and it appears that some of her devotees have uncovered a fascinating one. On “London Boy,” Swift name-drops a bunch of locations in and around the UK city, so naturally, fans have decided to map the route she describes, and it turns out that the path formed is in the shape of a heart.

🔍 | After fans have analysed the lyrics of “London Boy”, it appears that the route Taylor describes during the song forms the shape of a heart on a map 💘 (@jrdjms) #Lover pic.twitter.com/91xN9b5jLD — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) August 26, 2019

That’s cute, but it turns out that when it comes to practical travel, the route may not actually make a ton of sense. One fan decided to do a deep analysis of what sorts of public transport Swift would have to use to get from place to place, and his Twitter thread outlines a trip that begins with a logical route in mind before things unravel and Swift finds herself on an unnecessarily long and tedious journey. As another fan pointed out, though, perhaps Swift didn’t visit all these places in one day.

I worked out every single commute Taylor Swift would need to do in her London Boy song. A VERY DETAILED THREAD — ethanol beer (@EthanDuffmanB) August 23, 2019

Why are Londoners flipping out over her lyrics? She didn’t say that she visited all those places in one day. Like bruh it’s a song, and she’s recounting the memories. Also she can walk through Camden Market undetected bc she was in disguise when she was out. DUH — eatingfood05 (@eatingfood05) August 26, 2019

Regardless, fans were impressed by the lyrical planning on Swift’s part.