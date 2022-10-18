At the MTV VMAs in August, Taylor Swift, after accepting the evening’s last award (for Video Of The Year), announced her new album Midnights, arriving October 21. Since then, she’s shared a lot of information about the LP without releasing any singles.

She detailed it at midnight, writing, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.” She slowly began unveiling the tracklist through charming TikToks, until five songs were left and she just shared the entire list, which has her first-ever song title with a swear. It also features Lana Del Rey as well as song credits going to Jack Antonoff (who produced it), Zoë Kravitz, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and more. She also revealed that there will be Target-only deluxe versions of Midnights with exclusive bonus tracks.

About the opener “Lavender Haze,” the pop star shared, “I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift said. “Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.