After teasing her “surprise projects” over the past week, Taylor Swift has revealed that her 10th studio album, Midnights will be accompanied by a series of short films. She announced the appropriately-titled “Midnights Music Movies” during the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals football game on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

The videos will feature appearances by Jack Antonoff, Laith Ashley, Mike Birbiglia, Laura Dern, Pat McGrath, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Dita Von Teese, and all three Haim sisters, Alana, Danielle, and Este. The “Midnights Music Movies” were directed by Swift herself, with cinematography by Rina Yang, who previously worked with Swift on the short film for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

“I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them,” said Swift in an introductory clip that played before the trailer. “…So we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch, and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear when she plans to release all of the visuals for Midnights, however, fans can expect the “Anti-Hero” video at 3 a.m. EST.

HQ of Taylor Swift MIDNIGHTS MUSIC MOVIES. #TSMIDNIGHTS pic.twitter.com/UJtwEijeiu — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 21, 2022

Check out the trailer for “Midnights Music Movies” above.

