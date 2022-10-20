We are just hours away from Taylor Swift ‘s 10th studio album, Midnights . While fans are eager to get their hands on new music, Taylor is promising to keep the Swifties fed by sharing some “secret projects” ahead of the album’s release.

What are Taylor Swift’s ‘secret projects?’

Swift took to Twitter this morning to announce the aforementioned “secret projects.” In a video clip, she says, “If you tune into the Thursday Night Football game on [Prime Video], I’m going to be showing a first look at the secret projects I’ve been working on very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the Midnights album. And you would see it before the Midnights album came out. So, meet me there?”

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

Known for her secretive nature, Swift could mean a number of things as she refers to her “secret projects.” Perhaps she may be referring to clips of her rehearsing ahead of her upcoming tour? Maybe clips of the recording process for Midnights? Or snippets of some of the Midnights tracks? Maybe even a preview of the re-recordings of 1989 Reputation, or her self-titled debut album.

The “secret projects” are to be revealed tonight during the Thursday Night Football game’s third quarter. Fans can livestream the game on Prime Video.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-save it here.