I have a half-baked, easily-debunked (but please go with it) theory that the last song on a Taylor Swift album is occasionally a clue for her next album. For instance, the triumphant “Change” from Fearless is a preview of the crossover pop-success of Speak Now, while Reputation, an otherwise heavily produced and moody album, ends with the lovely piano-and-acoustic guitar ballad “New Year’s Day,” previewing better days (and nights) to come for Swift on Lover. The last song on the deluxe edition of Evermore, her most recent non-Taylor’s Version album? “It’s Time to Go,” emphasis on the word time.

Midnights, which comes out this Friday, is Swift’s 10th studio album and first without a pre-release single. Little is known about what it sounds like, other than it’s inspired by “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift said. (It always comes back to 13.) Time has been a recurring theme throughout Swift’s discography, from middle-of-the-night dances ’round the kitchen in the refrigerator light in “All Too Well” to the haters takin’ shots at her like it’s Patrón at 7 a.m. on “You Need to Calm Down,” and it’s at the forefront of the discourse about the new album. But like a dry, hungry mogwai who wants to turn into a gremlin, is midnight her favorite time of day?

Let’s begin with every lyric of hers that mentions midnight.