What Is Taylor Swift’s Release Date For ‘Midnights?’

Taylor Swift wasn’t originally expected to beat this past Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. However, shortly before the show, rumors circulated that the “Blank Space” artist would in fact show up. Sure enough, she made her presence felt on the red carpet. That wasn’t the only surprise Swift had in store, as she closed the show by announcing her next studio album, Midnights, was coming soon.

Those awaiting her first new music since her slew of releases in 2021 (Red, Fearless, and the deluxe version of Evermore) won’t have to wait too long, as Midnights will be out on October 21, just a month shy of one year since Red‘s release. In an Instagram post following the VMAs, Swift shared the album’s cover art, numbered tracklist, and a heartfelt message that closed with “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

It was a big evening as a whole for the West Reading artist, as she was nominated in five different categories and took home two awards: Video Of The Year and Best Long Form Video.

Check out her promotional Instagram post for Midnights above.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.