Taylor Swift gets googled a lot, this much seems obvious. But now we have a relative idea of just how much she gets Googled, as well as the other most searched artists did in 2022. Swift topped out the 10 most googled artists of 2022 in America according to a study conducted by celebrity news site, CelebTattler.

It’s been a big year for Swift who released her latest album, Midnights last month and then announced the record-breaking Eras Tour. Heck, considering the ringer that Swifties (and bots) put the Ticketmaster platform through, searching for tickets to the Eras Tour alone might’ve been enough to make Swift the most googled artist of the year.

The study analyzed Google search data for a wide scope of popular artists since January 1st, 2022. It showed that Taylor Swift gets googled at an average rate of 2,100,400 times per month. Harry Styles narrowly came in second with 2,09,300 average monthly searches and the polarizing Kanye West was third overall with 2,050,100 average monthly searches.

Travis Scott was the second most searched rapper, while the rest of the top ten was rounded out by pop stars like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Dua Lipa. Check out the chart of the 10 most googled musicians in 2022 below.