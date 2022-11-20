Taylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, Midnights has returned to the top of the Billboard 200. For the first and second week following its release, Midnights held the No. 1 spot. On last week’s chart, Drake & 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss debuted at No. 1, making it Drake’s 12th No. 1 album, and 21’s third.

Midnights is Swift’s 11th No. 1 album, counting her re-recordings of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red. Over the course of the past week, Midnights earned 204,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Billboard‘s data provider, Luminate.

Following Midnights‘ return to the top, Her Loss has fallen to No. 2.

Last week, before a disastrous pre-sale for her upcoming “Eras” tour, Swift received several nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Song Of The Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing), Best Music Video (All Too Well: The Short Film), and Best Country Song (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”).

Debuting on the charts this week are Louis Tomlinson’s second solo album Faith In The Future, which landed at No. 5, Bruce Springsteen’s Only The Strong Survive at No. 8, and Nas’ King’s Disease III, which arrived at No. 10.