Taylor Swift Celebrates Mother’s Day With An Adorable Old Home Video

Mother’s Day was this past weekend, and that was made clear by the millions of social media posts that were made yesterday in honor of moms everywhere. Taylor Swift crafted a heartfelt post in honor of her mother as well, in which she shared a cute home video of herself as a child, having a conversation with her mother, Andrea Swift.

The minute-long clip starts with Andrea prompting Taylor to count, and being supportive even when Taylor jumped from two all the way to five. Taylor used this video to highlight how chats with her mom are among her fondest memories. Swift wrote, “My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories – from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day. PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you.”

Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up to debut her new City Of Lover concert special, which was filmed in Paris last year.

Watch the video above.