In-person concerts aren’t really happening right now, but fortunately, Taylor Swift has a recorded show in the vault, and she’s ready to share it: Today, Swift announced her “City Of Lover” concert special, which is set to air on ABC on May 17.

She tweeted this morning, “Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you. May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus!”

She also made the announcement on Good Morning America, saying in a video message, “Hey Good Morning America, it’s Taylor. Just wanted to say hi. Hope everybody is doing well and everybody’s happy and healthy and staying safe. So I played this concert in September called ‘The City Of Lover Show’ and it was in Paris. It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it! So that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17th, and the next day, it will on be on Hulu and Disney+, so I’m really excited about it. And again, sending my love to you guys and hope you’re well.”

The show was filmed on September 9, 2019 at the L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, and the 16-song setlist included the live debuts of multiple Lover songs.

This news comes after Swift unsurprisingly decided to postpone her scheduled shows for 2020, writing, “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”