Olivia Rodrigo is still riding the wave from her breakout single “Drivers License,” but she’s starting to think about the future. For example, if Taylor Swift’s wishes come true, Rodrigo could end up working with Swift’s Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner.

In a new Nylon profile, Rodrigo said, “I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying this, but I think it’s fine. Somebody told me that Aaron Dessner said that Taylor talks to him about me. And Taylor said that Aaron has to work with me because she loves my music and she thinks that it’s going to be big.”

The singer says she has about eight songs she’s happy with, and in her mind, she already has a vision for her eventual album:

“I want it to be super versatile. My dream is to have it be an intersection between mainstream pop, folk music, and alternative rock. I love the songwriting and the lyricism and the melodies of folk music. I love the tonality of alt-rock. Obviously, I’m obsessed with pop and pop artists. So I’m going to try and take all of my sort of influences and inspirations and kind of make something that I like.”

