Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” went rapidly from surprise hit to a genuinely dominating force on the charts. Last week, the single spent its second week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and this week brings more of the same: On the chart dated February 6, “Drivers License” is once again No. 1 for the third time.

For the third consecutive week, the single is both the top-selling and most-streamed song. On top of that, the track is making a bit of history: Of the 48 songs that have ever debuted on top of the Hot 100, “Drivers License” is now just the 14th of those to stay at No. 1 for at least three weeks. The last time this happened was when Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” spent its first five weeks on top.

Rodrigo recently reacted to the song’s surprise popularity, saying, “All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift — [who] is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her — reached out and was so supportive of the song. I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song.”