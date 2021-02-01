Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” went rapidly from surprise hit to a genuinely dominating force on the charts. Last week, the single spent its second week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and this week brings more of the same: On the chart dated February 6, “Drivers License” is once again No. 1 for the third time.
For the third consecutive week, the single is both the top-selling and most-streamed song. On top of that, the track is making a bit of history: Of the 48 songs that have ever debuted on top of the Hot 100, “Drivers License” is now just the 14th of those to stay at No. 1 for at least three weeks. The last time this happened was when Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” spent its first five weeks on top.
.@Olivia_Rodrigo's "Drivers License" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a third week.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 1, 2021
https://twitter.com/billboardcharts/status/1356306109460602882
.@Olivia_Rodrigo's "Drivers License" is the top-selling and most-streamed song in the U.S. for a third straight week.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 1, 2021
Of the 48 songs to ever to debut at No. 1 on the #Hot100, @Olivia_Rodrigo's "Drivers License" is the 14th to spend its first three weeks at No. 1.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 1, 2021
The last song to do this was @ArianaGrande's "7 Rings," which spent its first five weeks at No. 1.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 1, 2021
Rodrigo recently reacted to the song’s surprise popularity, saying, “All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift — [who] is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her — reached out and was so supportive of the song. I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song.”
Meanwhile, The Weeknd continues an impressive chart run with “Blinding Lights,” which is No. 3 this week. It extends its record for the most weeks ever spent in the top 5 of the Hot 100 (38 weeks) and in the top 10 (47 weeks). Its 53 weeks in the top 10 is also second-most all-time, while its 56 weeks in the top 40 is seventh.
On the #Hot100 this week, @theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" has now spent:
38 total weeks in the top 5 (record-extending)
47 total weeks in the top 10 (record-extending)
53 total weeks in the top 20 (second-most all-time)
56 total weeks in the top 40 (seventh-most all-time)
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 1, 2021