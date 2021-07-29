Gymnatics have been a big topic of interest at the 2020 Olympics for a number of reasons, and a huge event, the women’s all-around final, goes down tonight at 8 p.m. In the US, that’s airing on NBC, and now Swift has given the network an assist by doing a new ad for the broadcast.

Over footage of gymnasts training and competing, Swift says in the minute-long spot, “Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you. They didn’t expect this to be the story, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready for the spotlight. They’ve worked for this. They’ve dreamed about this. They belong here. So don’t be surprised as the story takes flight from here, in the women’s all-around in Tokyo.” The ad is also scored by an instrumental version of her Evermore title track.

They've worked for this.

They've dreamed about this.

They belong here. Couldn't have said it better ourselves, @taylorswift13. The #TokyoOlympics women's all-around. 8 p.m. ET tonight. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA pic.twitter.com/iiPB5dK2jf — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber recently offered a message of support to Simone Biles, who will not be participating in tonight’s competition after withdrawing from the event. Bieber wrote, “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as — what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why. […] So proud of you @simonebiles.”