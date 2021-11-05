Next week, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released to the world. It’s a project that the singer announced earlier this year shortly after she dropped a new version of her sophomore album, Fearless. In the months leading up to Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor has shared tidbits about the album here and there to build up anticipation come for it. Now, fans will be able to see it live and direct hours before it arrives as she just announced a pair of performances set to occur on the night before the album.

See you in one week, @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/ekhCVt9sji — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 4, 2021

On November 11, Taylor will share performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Myers. Fallon shared the news in a post to Twitter that showed him posting a card with her name to a bulletin board as a brief clip of Taylor’s “I Know You Were Trouble” plays in the background. Myers also shared the announcement on his Twitter page but kept things simple with just a flyer for her upcoming performance.

Both announcements come as Taylor was recently announced as the musical guest for the November 13 episode of Saturday Night Live. She joins Ed Sheeran and Saweetie as artists that will perform on the show this month.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out 11/12 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

