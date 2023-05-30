In recent weeks, Phoebe Bridgers has had a pretty sweet gig: opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. This past weekend’s shows in New Jersey were Bridgers last ones on the tour, so Swift took some time to reflect on the time she got to spend with Bridgers.

Sharing a gallery of photos from the Jersey concerts on social media, Swift wrote, “Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.[grinning squinting emoji] @phoebe_bridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts [hearts emoji]. I was so excited to welcome @OwennMusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespicee_ i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!”

The good news for Bridgers fans is that despite leaving The Eras Tour, she’s immediately hopping back on the road: Boygenius has a tour that kicks off in just a few days on June 2 and runs through early August. These shows have an awesome lineup of openers that includes Bartees Strange, Broken Social Scene, Carly Rae Jepsen, Claud, and Illuminati Hotties.