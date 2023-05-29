Taylor Swift sees it all. During her epic The Eras Tour opening night on March 17, Swift assured everyone that she loves her Evermore album despite Swifties’ conspiracy theories on TikTok. Swift also brought one fan’s viral “Bejeweled” TikTok dance to the stage (as captured by BuzzFeed).

Nobody should be surprised by what Swift did during her third and final Eras show at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, May 28.

The backstory: A Swiftie named Alyssa Yung was extremely upset on April 1 when Swift performed her 1989 track “Clean” as one of her surprise songs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (as chronicled by Billboard). Yung posted a TikTok of her distraught reaction while watching a livestream of that night’s concert with the caption, “i think this is the biggest loss on Eras Tour yet.” And Swift commented, “I think I could probably have done it better in a higher key so that’s technically a mess up [kissing emoji].”

For context, Swift explained during The Eras Tour opening night that she would play two “surprise songs” during each show and would only repeat a song if she felt she’d messed it up badly enough to warrant a redo.

Swift’s surprise songs for Sunday’s show were “Clean” and “Welcome To New York,” and according to The Swift Society on Twitter, Swift introduced “Clean” by referencing her April 1 comment to Yung: “I didn’t really mess this one up badly, but I thought I could have done it in a higher key last time.” The account also specified that “Clean” is the first repeated surprise song on The Eras Tour so far.

💬| @TaylorSwift13 on repeating "Clean" “I didn’t really mess this one up badly, but I thought I could have done it in a higher key last time” pic.twitter.com/k8ZxrOJt4A — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 29, 2023

🎶| "Clean" is the first repeated surprise song of The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/uFEDcdPgcR — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 29, 2023

“pov: taylor swift commented on your tiktok where you complain about her playing clean in texas and you jokingly reply with the dates you’re going to eras and ‘pls plan accordingly’ and… she actually plans accordingly,” Yung posted to TikTok today, May 29.

That TikTok came after a TikTok capturing her bawling (to put it mildly) in the MetLife Stadium crowd:

@_alyssayung_ Replying to @Taylor Swift the lady in front of me told me to shut up and stop crying multiple times but i simply couldnt control myself im so sorry lady #taylorswift #tserastour #erastour #clean ♬ original sound – alyssa!!

Swift will likely have a whole new bag of tricks for Swifties in Chicago. She’s slated to next perform at Soldier Field on June 2, 3, and 4. See all of her remaining The Eras Tour dates here.