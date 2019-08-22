Getty Image

It was revealed yesterday that Taylor Swift said she “absolutely” plans to re-record her old albums, as the masters for them are owned by Scooter Braun, a situation that she’s not in love with. Those reports only included a few words from Swift about the situation, but now she has spoken about it in greater depth with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts.

Swift performed on GMA this morning and also sat down for an on-stage interview with Roberts. The host asked if Swift really plans to re-record her older material, and Swift confirmed, saying, “Yeah, that’s true, and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it. Because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. […] It’s next year. It’s right around the corner. I’m gonna be busy. I’m really excited.”

She didn’t mention re-recording her sixth album, 2017’s Reputation, but of course, that album was released more recently than her first five were. Swift released 1989, her fifth album, in October 2014, which is almost exactly six years before November 2020. This could suggest that Swift needs to wait six years after an album’s release to re-record it, and if that’s true, perhaps she would be allowed to also re-record Reputation in 2023.

Whatever the case, watch Swift's full Good Morning America interview above, and find some clips from Swift's performance below.