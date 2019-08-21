Getty Image

A few years ago, Kanye West sparked a lot of conversation about the finality of recorded music releases, when he changed components of his album The Life Of Pablo on streaming services after it was already released, later making changes to other albums of his as well. Taylor Swift and Kanye aren’t exactly best friends, but now it seems like she’s taking a page out of his playbook by making alterations to “Me!,” long after it was initially released.

“Me!,” the Brendan Urie-featuring lead single from Lover, was released on April 26, but now fans have started noticing that the song, as heard on Apple Music, is slightly different. As of this posting, the version of the song on Apple Music replaced the lyric “Hey kids! Spelling is fun!” with a drum fill, at about 1:55 into the song. Meanwhile, the version of the song on Spotify remains unaltered. It remains to be seen which version of the song will end up on the Lover album.

just an fyi: @taylorswift13 just removed "ME!" from iTunes and re-uploaded it without the "spelling is fun" line 👀 #Lover pic.twitter.com/yhzyO5PrHv — nashvilletn13 (@nashvilletn13) August 21, 2019

As of now, there is no clear or confirmed reason why the lyric was removed, but Swift previously justified the “Spelling is fun” lyric, saying in an interview, “With this song, we really just wanted to have this song not really be fully taking itself seriously. So the lyrics — that’s a tone decision we made in the studio. We were literally were like, ‘OK, let’s say, ‘Hey, kids! Spelling is fun,” because we want everyone to know that this song is not really serious because it’s not, like, a serious love song.”

This lyrical change could end up being the second Kanye reference on the album: The Lover tracklist was revealed recently, and the second track is called “Cruel Summer,” which could be a nod to the Cruel Summer compilation album that Kanye’s GOOD Music released in 2012.

Listen to “Me!” on Apple Music and Spotify below.

Lover is out 8/23 via Republic. Pre-order it here.