Last night when the news broke that Taylor Swift would be sharing a special announcement on Good Morning America, fans were crossing their fingers that she would be giving updates on the re-recorded versions of her old albums, and that was indeed the case. She kicked things off by releasing one of the most beloved songs off her album Fearless, “Love Story,” which we knew was ready because she let her friend Ryan Reynolds use it to soundtrack that hilarious Match.com ad about how the devil and the year 2020 would make a perfect match. Too real.

The new version, dubbed “Taylor’s Version,” officially dropped tonight, and you can watch a scrapbook lyric video for it above, filled with photos of Taylor with her fans over the years. Along with all this, fans were able to easily discern a code in Taylor’s message to fans, which revealed that the re-recorded edition of Fearless, complete with six never-before-heard songs, would be dropping on April 9. That’s really not that far away considering Swifties got two new albums last year with Folklore and Evermore. Seems like she’s nowhere near slowing down and very to dive back into recording her old catalogue so she can hold the rights to the masters. Check out the new version above.