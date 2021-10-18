It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Taylor Swift get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame some day, as over the years, she has proven to be one of music’s most influential figures. Swift is not joining the Hall yet, but in the meantime, she is getting ready to make her first appearance at an induction ceremony. She’s making quite the debut, too, as she’s set to both induct and perform.

Carole King is among this year’s induction class, and Swift will induct her during the October 30 broadcast. On top of that, Swift and Jennifer Hudson will also perform with King.

#RockHall2021 Induction Ceremony Presenters & Performers. And this isn't even the full list. Get your tickets. Now. https://t.co/gW5Rd0Tmt1 pic.twitter.com/yVjxjN4j5K — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney will induct Foo Fighters, and Angela Bassett will welcome Tina Turner to the Hall, a fitting choice since she played the legend in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It. Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, HER, and Bryan Adams will pay tribute to Turner with performances.

Beyond that, Drew Barrymore will induct the Go-Gos and Lionel Richie will present the Ahmet Ertegun Award to Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant. It is not yet known who will induct Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads.