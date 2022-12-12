Today (December 12), Entertainment Weekly named Sadie Sink one of their 2022 Entertainers Of The Year. Furthermore, they got another supreme entertainer in Taylor Swift to pen a note about Sink, who starred in Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

Swift’s message begins, “Sadie Sink is a remarkable presence on screen, on stage, and on set. While watching the monitors during the filming of the short film we made together, I often found myself transfixed by the effortlessness and complexity of her performance. Scratch that, because it didn’t feel like a performance at all. Her grief, her hope, her loss — it all felt real.”

After praising Sink’s acting abilities in Stranger Things, The Whale, and All Too Well, Swift concluded, “She is a force to watch and a pleasure to know. I’ll continue to feel just as lucky to watch from afar as she lights up the screen, tells new stories, and shows us new sides of herself: multifaceted and brilliant, dark and unhinged, twinkly and full of promise. This artist contains multitudes, and we get to look on as she courageously unveils them. Everyone say, ‘Thank you, Sadie.'”

Read Swift’s fill message here or below.