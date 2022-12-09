This summer, Taylor Swift said in an interview about her All Too Well short film, “It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature. I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small. Just a really solid crew of people that I trusted.”

Well, she’s now getting that chance: Variety reports that Swift will be directing her first feature-length film for Searchlight Pictures. She wrote the script, too. Beyond that, no other details about the film have been made available yet.

Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Meanwhile, Swift just recently released a behind-the-scenes video for the All Too Well film and wrote about the experience of making it, “The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I’ll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot. I owe everything to @sadiesink_, Dylan O’Brien, my incredible DP @the_rinayang and my producer @saulysaulysauly. I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally. I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well.”