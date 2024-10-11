Scooter Braun has retired from music management, but Swifties aren’t ready to forgive him for acquiring the rights to Taylor Swift‘s first six studio records and later selling the masters. And he’s still hearing about it from them.

During a Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles this week, Braun said, “Look. It’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on.”

Braun watched the Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood documentary and has some issues with it, and with the way he’s presented in the media overall. “There were a lot of things that were misrepresented. I think that it’s important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other,” he said. “I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place. And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster’s not real, and that hasn’t happened. And that has not happened.”

The joke he made about not being invited to a party thrown by Swift probably didn’t help things.

Swift previously acknowledged “the Scooter thing” in an interview with Time. “My masters were being sold to someone who actively wanted them for nefarious reasons, in my opinion,” she said. “I was so knocked on my ass by the sale of my music, and to whom it was sold. I was like, oh, they got me beat now. This is it. I don’t know what to do.” The answer: Taylor’s Version.