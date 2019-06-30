Getty Image

News broke Sunday morning that Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings has agreed to acquire Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group in a huge industry deal. This new acquisition means Braun now owns the rights to all of the music Taylor Swift has previously recorded. Taylor penned a melancholy letter expressing her disappointment in the recent deal on her Tumblr page. In the letter, she outlines her experience with Braun and Borchetta, saying she had been “bullied.”

Taylor added a photo of an Instagram post by Justin Bieber, which appears to be a screenshot of a FaceTime call between Braun, Bieber, and Kanye West. Taylor circled Braun’s face in red and wrote, “This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made.”