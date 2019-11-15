Taylor Swift has been engaged in a well-documented feud with Big Machine and Scooter Braun over control of her pre-Lover recorded music. There has apparently been a lot going on behind the scenes on that front, because Swift has shared a lengthy update about the situation.

In a Tumblr blog post that she also shared on her other social media accounts, Swift claims that Braun is attempted to stop her from performing her old songs during the upcoming American Music Awards broadcast, writing, “Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

She goes on to reveal that a Netflix documentary about her is in progress, but due to disputes about her old music, that, and other future projects, could be in jeopardy until November 2020, when she is legally allowed to re-record her old music: “I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

Since Swift’s post, Big Machine has shared a response with Page Six, saying that what Swift wrote is not entirely true: “As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.”

The statement concludes with a direct appeal to Swift: “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation,” the statement read. “When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side. […] Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.”

Read Swift’s full message below.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019