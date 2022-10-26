Last night, Taylor Swift joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about her intense productivity, her “Bejeweled” music video, and of course her new album Midnights. To celebrate the Swift season further, Fallon did a skit where he delivered a news update about Joe Biden and Donald Trump while using mostly Swift’s song titles. “It’s time for the news,” he said, “Taylor’s version.”

“Biden and Trump are both running for re-election and they’ve got major ‘Bad Blood’ which everyone knows ‘All Too Well,'” he said. “Of course Trump has quite the ‘Reputation.’ Every day he’s like, ‘I Did Something Bad’ and Biden has to be like, ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.'” He does this for a full two minutes, using songs like “You Belong With Me” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” The audience cheered with recognition of each song title, some more than others.

Fallon closed it with this: “Head to the polls and fill out every ‘Blank Space.’ It doesn’t matter if you’re blue or ‘Red’ or even ‘Lavender Haze.’ You gotta let your voice be heard — both in 2024 and during the midterms in 20’22.’ This has been the news, Taylor’s Version.”

Watch the full video above.