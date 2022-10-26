One thing that we can all agree on about Taylor Swift is that for the last few years she has been unstoppable. In 2020 alone, the pop star unveiled two full-length albums, Folklore and Evermore, both of which satisfied fans. While putting out new material, she has also been re-recording old albums. No matter what’s going on, she’s doing something. On The Tonight Show Monday night to promote her new album Midnights, she explained why.

“I love writing songs, poems, stories, scripts,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “I love writing those things because there’s a part of it I don’t quite understand how it comes to fruition. There’s something so mysterious about writing but I’ve found that the more I write the more I keep writing. I don’t know what’s been going on but in the last six or seven years, I’ve just been constantly making things and the more things I make the happier I am. So I just continue to do it. I’m just happy you guys like that.”

After the crowd cheered. she added, “Sometimes it feels completely involuntarily. Sometimes your day is completely interrupted by a hook or a lyric or just a thing on piano or sometimes you don’t know what the place for it is going to be but I am just always reaching for my phone and recording things.”

Watch the full interview above.