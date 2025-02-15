From time to time, Taylor Swift lets her comedic chops shine. The “Fortnight” singer loves also loves to let loose (regardless of an event’s formality). However, a new viral rumor suggests Taylor Swift’s sense of humor has limits.

Yesterday (February 14), during a sit-down with New York Magazine, Lorne Michaels called out Taylor Swift for attempting to stop a sketch about her on Saturday Night Live.

Michaels claimed when the SNL crew was crafting a sketch poking fun at Swift’s “1989-era squad days,” he decided to give her the heads-up. As the two chatted about the sketch, Michael invited Swift to even appear in the comedic bit. But, Swift quickly “decline the offer and ask him to cut the bit entirely.”

Still, Swift’s disapproval didn’t stop Michaels from moving forward. “Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists,” he joked.

The “Bad Blood” video spoof starring Amy Schumer was well-received by SNL viewers as well as Swift’s super fans (the Swifties).

Eventually, Swift was able to find the humor in the sketch. Michaels says he even received a bouquet of flowers from the singer. Attached to the flower arrange was a note supposedly from Swift, which read: “I hope there’s no bad blood.”