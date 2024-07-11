Travis Kelce has made over $76 million during his 11 seasons (and counting) in the NFL, all with the Kansas City Chiefs, plus millions more in endorsements. That sounds like a lot, because it is. But the money disappears quickly when you’re spending three million bucks on a suite for the Super Bowl.

During an episode of the Netflix series Receiver, Kelce — who, as you might have heard, is dating Taylor Swift — asks San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle if he bought a suite for his friends and family to watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Niners and Chiefs.

“No, I can’t,” Kittle answers, to which the “So High School” inspiration replies, “Because they’re three f*cking million dollars?” Kittle admits he has a good contract, but he’s not making that kind of money (unlike one of his teammates and his supermodel wife).

Hopefully Kelce went halfsies with Swift, who watched Super Bowl LVIII in a suite with actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, singer Lana Del Rey, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone, her mom Andrea and dad Scott, and Travis’ brother Jason, among others. According to Page Six, “Kelce seemingly snagged the suite at the last minute as his mom, Donna Kelce, revealed a week before the Super Bowl that she was planning to watch from ‘the stands’ because VIP boxes were in the multimillions.” Good thing the Chiefs won.