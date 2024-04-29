The Kansas City Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes a new pass catching threat in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft last week, as the team executed a trade with the Buffalo Bills to move up and select Texas speedster Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick. Now that that’s out of the way, the team has turned its attention to making sure Mahomes’ all-time favorite target doesn’t go anywhere.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs and Travis Kelce agreed to a 2-year contract extension that will make the Hall of Fame right end the league’s highest-paid player at his position.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say. The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

Not long after the report dropped, the Chiefs made things official.

We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract. pic.twitter.com/G1qnv42MHK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2024

In a bit of news that will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Mahomes could not be happier that Kelce — who floated that retiring could be on his horizon last season — has decided to return to Kansas City for a few more years.

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024

While Kelce’s numbers took a small step back during the regular season last year, he was nothing short of excellent as the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. Kelce caught 93 balls for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last year before reeling in 32 catches for 355 yards and three scores in four playoff games last year.