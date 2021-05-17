Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording her old albums, with the first of them, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), getting a release last month. Notably, the rerelease came with previously unheard songs, re-recorded with guests like Maren Morris and Keith Urban. Now, Olivia Rodrigo (who finally met Swift in person at the Brit Awards recently) has revealed that when Swift gets around to re-doing Speak Now, she really wants to be a part of it.

Speaking with NME, Rodrigo said, “My favorite Taylor Swift album is Speak Now. I would love to be on a Speak Now song. I’m just so excited to listen to them, though. I love listening to the vault recordings and stuff like that. I’m gonna own my masters, but I’ll listen to songs I’m not putting out and be like, ‘Maybe I’ll do a vault thing when I’m Taylor’s Swift’s age.'”

She also discussed her own upcoming album, Sour, saying it is inspired by ’90s alternative rock artists like Alanis Morissette:

“I was really inspired by ’90s alternative rock records with ‘Sour’, especially alternative rock girls. […] I think the albums from that time were so brutally honest and angsty, and I wanted to make an angsty record about me growing up and going through heartbreak. […] I made a project that I feel really proud of and that’s the only thing that I set out to do. I try not to write songs through the lens of hoping that they’re commercially successful. I just feel that takes away some of the magic of the songs. Success in my eyes would be making music that I feel really proud of, and I feel like it challenges me and excites me and hopefully makes people feel understood.”

Check out the full feature here.