For the first time in three weeks, Taylor Swift was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Patrick Mahomes-led team had one of its most decisive victories of the season, beating the New Orleans Saints 26-13, thanks in part to a designed lateral from Kelce.

A few plays later, Mahomes and Kelce connected again, and the camera cut to Swift cheering in her Arrowhead Stadium suite. “The Mrs. likes it,” announcer Troy Aikman said. When his broadcast partner Joe Buck pointed out that she and Kelce are not married, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback replied, “Oh, I know. I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that.” He knew he was trouble.

You can watch the footage above.

Following the game, Swift celebrated the win with Chariah Gordon, the partner of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. “I think that we feel really good about this week, we are 5-0,” Gordan said in an Instagram Story that was later shared on TikTok. The Chiefs have a bye week, which they agreed is “perfect.” Gordan added, “Chiefs win and yeah, we’re doing the godd*mn thing.”

Swift is about do the godd*mn thing as well: The Eras Tour resumes on October 18 in Miami, Florida.