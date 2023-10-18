Sabrina Carpenter has been opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour — and is now paying tribute to one of her biggest hit songs, too. In a new cover for Spotify Singles, Carpenter covers Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Compared to the original, heightened pop version, Carpenter strips down the song for a sweet, acoustic performance — placing an emphasis on both her vocals and Swift’s lyrics.

She’s also been extremely influenced by the pop star, as most younger performers in the industry grew up on Swift’s music.

“It’s so funny, I’ve been growing up with her advice in her songs because it’s very much a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special,” Carpenter shared during a previous interview with Billboard. “Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she’s just so amazing.”

Next month, Carpenter will be joining Swift back out on the road for three Eras Tour shows at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She will also be opening for Swift’s legs in Australia and Singapore next year.

Check out Carpenter’s take on “I Knew You Were Trouble” below.