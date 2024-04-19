While many Swifties were making their way through The Tortured Poets Department (our review) for the first time, Taylor Swift revealed that the 16-song single album was actually a 31-song double album.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote on social media. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Swift described The Tortured Poets Department as an “anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.” She added, “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”