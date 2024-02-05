Taylor Swift debuted the title of her new album during the 2024 Grammys. The Tortured Poets Department comes out on April 19.

Swift made the announcement while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

She did just that:

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

The poem on the cover reads:

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick,

tick,

tick

of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry…Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department

You can pre-order The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th album, on Swift’s website. Here’s the album announcement.

Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 16th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u2tHGRLn0w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

So much for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).