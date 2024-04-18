It has only been two years since the last round of Taylor Swift mania swept the nation (arguably, that wave kept going through 2023 as well) and she’s already plotting the release of a new album, The Tortured Poets Department — the singer-songwriter’s eleventh studio album. Produced alongside Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, the album is said to heavily reference the five stages of grief model of human behavior and feature appearances from Florence And The Machine and Post Malone.

So, when will you be able to listen to The Tortured Poets Department on Spotify?

The album, which is due on April 19, will probably be available on DSPs like Apple, Spotify, and Tidal at midnight ET / 9 PM PT. Swift runs a tight ship — unlike her perennial frenemy Kanye West — so barring any huge server catastrophes like the ones that struck Ticketmaster when she launched her Eras Tour tickets in 2022, Swifties will be getting their fix in a little over 12 hours as of this writing.

Taylor announced the impending release of The Tortured Poets Department during her Grammys acceptance speech for Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album Midnights after a short, esoteric rollout. Put her in the next Knives Out movie, seriously.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. You can get more info here.